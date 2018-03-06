|
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ranked #1,394 on the 2018 Forbes Billionaire List.
|
WWE
Vince McMahon Makes Forbes Billionaires List, How Much Is Vince's Net Worth?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 5:58:31 PM
Forbes has Vince's 2018 Billionaires net worth at $1.7 billion as of today. They have Vince's Real Time net worth at $1.8 billion as of today.
This is Vince's second straight ranking on the annual list put out by Forbes. He missed the billionaire threshold in 2016 by just two months.
On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump is ranked #766 on the list. He ranked #544 last year. Forbes has Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion as of today.
