LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident Near WWE HQ Today
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 1:53:15 PM
TMZ reports that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident today that left his black Bentley banged up.

The accident reportedly happened about a mile away from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Law enforcement sources confirmed that Vince was driving the car when something went wrong. Another car was involved in the accident but further details have not been confirmed. One witness described it as a "minor accident" and noted that everyone was okay.

Vince was seen walking around after the accident and appeared to be fine.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former WCW, TNA and WWE Star to Induct Diamond Dallas Page Into the WWE Hall of Fame

  • Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident Near WWE HQ Today

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Title Match, AJ Styles - Shane McMahon, More

  • Roman Reigns on The Undertaker, Nia Jax on Going to WrestleMania 33, Mick Foley

  • WWE SummerSlam Pre-sale Code, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 Journey, Golden Truth

  • Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian

  • Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

  • WWE 205 Live Segment, New Promo for Emma's TV Return, Next Week's Go-Home RAW Episode

  • Finn Balor Teases His Return, WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special, Bill Goldberg - WrestleMania

  • Triple H on ESPN, Mick Foley Thanks the WWE Universe, Mae Young Video




    		•