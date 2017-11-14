LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Vince McMahon Grants Make-A-Wish Wish, RAW Social Media Score, John Cena and Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 4:37:01 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring Cena and Nikki Bella cruising in a 2009 Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe for date night.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 668,000 total interactions this week - 433,000 on Facebook and 235,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew a total of 423,000 interactions - 146,000 Twitter interactions and 277,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- There was a rare Make-A-Wish granting with Vince McMahon backstage at Monday's WWE RAW in Atlanta. 19 year old Orlando, who lives in Ocala, FL, also met Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Titus O'Neil and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore while backstage. Below is a photo of Vince and Orlando:




