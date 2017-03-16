Posted in: WWE Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods, Golfing During WrestleMania Weekend, Chinese Recruits
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 12:16:43 AM
- WWE posted this video of their Chinese recruits testing the authenticity of a local Chinese food restaurant in Orlando:
- As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.
- Fans can golf with WWE Superstars during WrestleMania 33 for just $2500 for a four-person team. The WrestleMania 33 Golf Tournament will benefit the Parramore Kidz Zone. Details are in this ad from Darren Young: