|
|
|
|
Monday Night RAW - YouTube.com Views - 10/2/17
|
Posted in:
WWE
Viewership of WWE RAW (10/2) and Smackdown (10/3) YouTube Clips
By Tito Jackson
Oct 8, 2017 - 12:39:58 AM
- Former Shield Members meet backstage: 2.9 million
- The Miz vs. Roman Reigns: 1.2 million
- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman: 1.2 million
- Kalisto joins Cruiserweight Division: 1.0 million
- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor segment with Sister Abigail: 773,000
- Mickie James vs. Nia Jax: 434,000
- Mickie James receives unwanted gifts backstage: 408,000
- WWE Moment of Silence for Las Vegas: 356,000
- Bayley/Sasha Banks vs. Emma/Alicia Fox: 264,000
- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 245,000
- Mickie James and Kurt Angle Backstage: 197,000
- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 170,000
- Titus O'Neil vs. Elias (posted late): 27,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments (posted late): 437,000
******
SMACKDOWN Live - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17
- Kevin Owens attacks Shane McMahon: 1.0 million
- Randy Orton vs. Aiden English: 474,000
- Jinder Mahal sneak attack on Shinsuke Nakamura: 472,000
- Usos and New Day in-ring segment: 456,000
- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 324,000
- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 303,000
- Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 268,000
- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 99,000
- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million
******
205 LIVE - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17
- Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari: 271,000
- Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: 122,000
- Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak: 79,000
CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com recorded late 10/7/2017
|
|
Viewership of WWE RAW (10/2) and Smackdown (10/3) YouTube Clips
Charlotte on Ric Flair's 30 For 30, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell, Kane WWE 2K18 Video
Photos and Videos from the First WWExIGN eSports Showdown
Goldberg WWE 24 Preview, Nikki Bella on Her Next Dance, Fans on the Women's Evolution
Viewership Down Again for This Week's Total Bellas Episode
Santino Marella Competes In Judo Tournament, WWE on The Fashion Files, Zack Ryder
WWE on Pepper Gomez (Video), Next Week's Total Bellas Episode, Kurt Angle - WWE 2K18 Video
Another Surgery for RAW Star, Liv Morgan Talks Women's Title (Video), The Undisputed Era
WWE NXT Six-Man Match Announced, Kairi Sane Arrives (Videos), Triple H - Tapings Note
AJ Lee on Living with Mental Illness (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match, No Way Jose