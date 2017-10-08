





WWE Posted in:

Viewership of WWE RAW (10/2) and Smackdown (10/3) YouTube Clips

By

Oct 8, 2017 - 12:39:58 AM



By Tito Jackson Oct 8, 2017 - 12:39:58 AM Monday Night RAW - YouTube.com Views - 10/2/17



- Former Shield Members meet backstage: 2.9 million

- The Miz vs. Roman Reigns: 1.2 million

- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman: 1.2 million

- Kalisto joins Cruiserweight Division: 1.0 million

- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor segment with Sister Abigail: 773,000

- Mickie James vs. Nia Jax: 434,000

- Mickie James receives unwanted gifts backstage: 408,000

- WWE Moment of Silence for Las Vegas: 356,000

- Bayley/Sasha Banks vs. Emma/Alicia Fox: 264,000

- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 245,000

- Mickie James and Kurt Angle Backstage: 197,000

- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 170,000

- Titus O'Neil vs. Elias (posted late): 27,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments (posted late): 437,000



******



SMACKDOWN Live - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17



- Kevin Owens attacks Shane McMahon: 1.0 million

- Randy Orton vs. Aiden English: 474,000

- Jinder Mahal sneak attack on Shinsuke Nakamura: 472,000

- Usos and New Day in-ring segment: 456,000

- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 324,000

- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 303,000

- Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 268,000

- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 99,000



- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million



******



205 LIVE - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17



- Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari: 271,000

- Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: 122,000

- Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak: 79,000



CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com recorded late 10/7/2017 - Former Shield Members meet backstage: 2.9 million- The Miz vs. Roman Reigns: 1.2 million- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman: 1.2 million- Kalisto joins Cruiserweight Division: 1.0 million- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor segment with Sister Abigail: 773,000- Mickie James vs. Nia Jax: 434,000- Mickie James receives unwanted gifts backstage: 408,000- WWE Moment of Silence for Las Vegas: 356,000- Bayley/Sasha Banks vs. Emma/Alicia Fox: 264,000- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 245,000- Mickie James and Kurt Angle Backstage: 197,000- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 170,000- Titus O'Neil vs. Elias (posted late): 27,000- RAW Top 10 Moments (posted late): 437,000******- Kevin Owens attacks Shane McMahon: 1.0 million- Randy Orton vs. Aiden English: 474,000- Jinder Mahal sneak attack on Shinsuke Nakamura: 472,000- Usos and New Day in-ring segment: 456,000- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 324,000- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 303,000- Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 268,000- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 99,000- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million******- Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari: 271,000- Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: 122,000- Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak: 79,000