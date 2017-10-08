LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Viewership of WWE RAW (10/2) and Smackdown (10/3) YouTube Clips
By Tito Jackson
Oct 8, 2017 - 12:39:58 AM
Monday Night RAW - YouTube.com Views - 10/2/17

- Former Shield Members meet backstage: 2.9 million
- The Miz vs. Roman Reigns: 1.2 million
- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman: 1.2 million
- Kalisto joins Cruiserweight Division: 1.0 million
- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor segment with Sister Abigail: 773,000
- Mickie James vs. Nia Jax: 434,000
- Mickie James receives unwanted gifts backstage: 408,000
- WWE Moment of Silence for Las Vegas: 356,000
- Bayley/Sasha Banks vs. Emma/Alicia Fox: 264,000
- Jason Jordan/Matt Hardy vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 245,000
- Mickie James and Kurt Angle Backstage: 197,000
- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 170,000
- Titus O'Neil vs. Elias (posted late): 27,000

- RAW Top 10 Moments (posted late): 437,000

******

SMACKDOWN Live - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17

- Kevin Owens attacks Shane McMahon: 1.0 million
- Randy Orton vs. Aiden English: 474,000
- Jinder Mahal sneak attack on Shinsuke Nakamura: 472,000
- Usos and New Day in-ring segment: 456,000
- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 324,000
- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 303,000
- Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 268,000
- Women's Division honors breast cancer survivors: 99,000

- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million

******

205 LIVE - YouTube.com Views - 10/3/17

- Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari: 271,000
- Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher: 122,000
- Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak: 79,000

CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com recorded late 10/7/2017

