WWE
Viewership for the Total Divas Season Seven Finale, Comparison to Last Season Totals
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 4:20:29 PM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas season 7 finale on the E! network drew 665,000 viewers and ranked #20 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 609,000 viewers and ranked #36 for the night.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season with totals:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7: 612,000 viewers
Episode 8: 684,000 viewers
Episode 9: 516,000 viewers
Episode 10: 593,000 viewers
Episode 11: 609,000 viewers
Episode 12: 665,000 viewers
Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes
Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode
Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes
Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode
