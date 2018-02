Viewership for the Total Divas Season Seven Finale, Comparison to Last Season Totals

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

Wednesday's WWE Total Divas season 7 finale on the E! network drew 665,000 viewers and ranked #20 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.This is up from last week's episode, which drew 609,000 viewers and ranked #36 for the night.Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season with totals:Episode 1: 556,000 viewersEpisode 2: 500,000 viewersEpisode 3: 629,000 viewersEpisode 4: 548,000 viewersEpisode 5: 562,000 viewersEpisode 6: 517,000 viewersEpisode 7: 612,000 viewersEpisode 8: 684,000 viewersEpisode 9: 516,000 viewersEpisode 10: 593,000 viewersEpisode 11: 609,000 viewersEpisode 12: 665,000 viewers6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes582,583 viewers per episode9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes613,000 viewers per episode