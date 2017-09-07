Posted in: WWE Viewership for the Season Two Premiere of Total Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 4:48:57 PM
Last night's season two premiere of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, the season one finale in November 2016 drew 663,000 viewers and ranked #60 for the night. The first season of the show, which featured 6 episodes, averaged 640,000 viewers per episode with a total of 3.842 million viewers.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker: