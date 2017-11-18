





WWE

Viewership for WWE RAW (11/13) and Smackdown (11/14) YouTube Clips - Did Survivor Series Hype Draw More Views?

By

Nov 18, 2017 - 11:35:51 PM



By Tito Jackson Nov 18, 2017 - 11:35:51 PM MONDAY NIGHT RAW (11/13/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views



- Triple H joins Team RAW for Survivor Series: 3.1 Million

- Stephanie McMahon questions Kurt Angle (Shield also in segment): 1.7 Million

- Braun Strowman vs. Kane: 1.4 Million

- The Shield vs. Miz/Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.2 Million

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in-ring promo: 982,000 (note: separate video on the marriage proposal that Heyman ripped did 1.4 million)

- Finn Balor/Samoa Joe vs. Gallows/Anderson: 575,000

- Jason Jordan vs. Bray Wyatt: 457,000

- Baley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke: 323,000

- Miz and the Bar in-ring Promo: 308,000

- Alexa Bliss backstage promo: 168,000

- Kalisto/Akira Tozawa vs. Enzo Amore/Drew Gulak: 164,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments: 794,000



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE (11/14/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views



- RAW roster invades Smackdown: 5 Million

- Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles in-ring promo: 963,000

- Shane McMahon rallies Team Smackdown troops: 725,000

- Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya: 674,000

- Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara: 474,000

- Jinder Mahal confronts AJ Styles: 415,000

- New Day in-ring promo on the Shield: 264,000

- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon backstage: 227,000

- Jimmy Uso vs. Chad Gable: 177,000



- SMACKDOWN Top 10 Moments: 1.6 Million



*****



205 LIVE (11/14/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views



- Alexander/Swann vs. Gallagher/Kendrick: 110,000

- Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak: 88,000

- Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari: 68,000



