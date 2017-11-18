|
MONDAY NIGHT RAW (11/13/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views
Posted in:
WWE
Viewership for WWE RAW (11/13) and Smackdown (11/14) YouTube Clips - Did Survivor Series Hype Draw More Views?
By Tito Jackson
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:35:51 PM
- Triple H joins Team RAW for Survivor Series: 3.1 Million
- Stephanie McMahon questions Kurt Angle (Shield also in segment): 1.7 Million
- Braun Strowman vs. Kane: 1.4 Million
- The Shield vs. Miz/Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.2 Million
- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in-ring promo: 982,000 (note: separate video on the marriage proposal that Heyman ripped did 1.4 million)
- Finn Balor/Samoa Joe vs. Gallows/Anderson: 575,000
- Jason Jordan vs. Bray Wyatt: 457,000
- Baley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke: 323,000
- Miz and the Bar in-ring Promo: 308,000
- Alexa Bliss backstage promo: 168,000
- Kalisto/Akira Tozawa vs. Enzo Amore/Drew Gulak: 164,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments: 794,000
*****
SMACKDOWN LIVE (11/14/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views
- RAW roster invades Smackdown: 5 Million
- Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles in-ring promo: 963,000
- Shane McMahon rallies Team Smackdown troops: 725,000
- Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya: 674,000
- Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara: 474,000
- Jinder Mahal confronts AJ Styles: 415,000
- New Day in-ring promo on the Shield: 264,000
- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon backstage: 227,000
- Jimmy Uso vs. Chad Gable: 177,000
- SMACKDOWN Top 10 Moments: 1.6 Million
*****
205 LIVE (11/14/2017) YouTube.com Clip Views
- Alexander/Swann vs. Gallagher/Kendrick: 110,000
- Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak: 88,000
- Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari: 68,000
[ Source: WWE YouTube.com Channel's View Counts transcribed LATE 11/18/2017 ]
