Posted in: WWE
Viewership for WWE RAW (10/23) and Smackdown (10/24) YouTube Clips - Did RAW vs. Smackdown Feud Draw?
By Tito Jackson
Oct 28, 2017 - 7:36:47 PM
The following view counts were tabulated from the WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the evening of 10/28/2017:

MONDAY NIGHT RAW (10/23/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views

- Smackdown invades and attacks RAW wrestlers: 2.5 million
- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman respond to Jinder Mahal's challenge: 1.8 million
- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles vs. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro: 947,000
- Finn Balor vs. Kane: 853,000
- Kane in-ring promo on attacking Braun Strowman: 789,000
- Kurt Angle announces RAW vs. Smackdown matches for Survivor Series: 768,000
- Cruiserweight 10 Man Tag Match: 495,000
- Mickie James attacks Alexa Bliss in the ring: 428,000
- Asuka vs. Emma rematch: 349,000
- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 278,000
- Drew Gulak speaks for Enzo Amore: 181,000
- Jason Jordan vs. Elias: 160,000

- Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.1 million

*****

SMACKDOWN LIVE (10/24/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views

- Shane McMahon in-ring promo regarding Smackdown raid of RAW: 1.1 million
- Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn for Survivor Series team spot: 1.1 million
- AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh: 591,000
- Jinder Mahal responds to Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman: 538,000
- Fatal 5 Way Match for Women's Survivor Series Captain: 460,000
- Backstage with Shane & Bryan about Smackdown invasion of RAW: 333,000
- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 288,000
- New Day vs. Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin: 271,000
- Backstage segment with Women's Wrestlers and Daniel Bryan for Team Captain: 261,000
- Breezango & Ascension interrogate James Ellsworth: 197,000
- Backstage segment between Shane and Bryan about not getting raided by RAW this week: 188,000
- Bobby Roode backstage with Dolph Ziggler: 138,000

- Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 981,000

*****

205 LIVE (10/24/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views

- Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto: 598,000
- Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak: 73,000
- Cedric Alexander/Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese/Noam Dar: 56,000

[ CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the evening of 10/28/17 ]

