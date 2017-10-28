





WWE Posted in:

Viewership for WWE RAW (10/23) and Smackdown (10/24) YouTube Clips - Did RAW vs. Smackdown Feud Draw?

By

Oct 28, 2017 - 7:36:47 PM



By Tito Jackson Oct 28, 2017 - 7:36:47 PM



MONDAY NIGHT RAW (10/23/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views



- Smackdown invades and attacks RAW wrestlers: 2.5 million

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman respond to Jinder Mahal's challenge: 1.8 million

- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles vs. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro: 947,000

- Finn Balor vs. Kane: 853,000

- Kane in-ring promo on attacking Braun Strowman: 789,000

- Kurt Angle announces RAW vs. Smackdown matches for Survivor Series: 768,000

- Cruiserweight 10 Man Tag Match: 495,000

- Mickie James attacks Alexa Bliss in the ring: 428,000

- Asuka vs. Emma rematch: 349,000

- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 278,000

- Drew Gulak speaks for Enzo Amore: 181,000

- Jason Jordan vs. Elias: 160,000



- Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.1 million



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE (10/24/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views



- Shane McMahon in-ring promo regarding Smackdown raid of RAW: 1.1 million

- Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn for Survivor Series team spot: 1.1 million

- AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh: 591,000

- Jinder Mahal responds to Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman: 538,000

- Fatal 5 Way Match for Women's Survivor Series Captain: 460,000

- Backstage with Shane & Bryan about Smackdown invasion of RAW: 333,000

- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 288,000

- New Day vs. Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin: 271,000

- Backstage segment with Women's Wrestlers and Daniel Bryan for Team Captain: 261,000

- Breezango & Ascension interrogate James Ellsworth: 197,000

- Backstage segment between Shane and Bryan about not getting raided by RAW this week: 188,000

- Bobby Roode backstage with Dolph Ziggler: 138,000



- Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 981,000



*****



205 LIVE (10/24/17) - YOUTUBE.COM Clip Views



- Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto: 598,000

- Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak: 73,000

- Cedric Alexander/Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese/Noam Dar: 56,000



[ CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the evening of 10/28/17 ] The following view counts were tabulated from the WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the evening of 10/28/2017:- Smackdown invades and attacks RAW wrestlers: 2.5 million- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman respond to Jinder Mahal's challenge: 1.8 million- Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles vs. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro: 947,000- Finn Balor vs. Kane: 853,000- Kane in-ring promo on attacking Braun Strowman: 789,000- Kurt Angle announces RAW vs. Smackdown matches for Survivor Series: 768,000- Cruiserweight 10 Man Tag Match: 495,000- Mickie James attacks Alexa Bliss in the ring: 428,000- Asuka vs. Emma rematch: 349,000- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 278,000- Drew Gulak speaks for Enzo Amore: 181,000- Jason Jordan vs. Elias: 160,000- Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.1 million*****- Shane McMahon in-ring promo regarding Smackdown raid of RAW: 1.1 million- Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn for Survivor Series team spot: 1.1 million- AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh: 591,000- Jinder Mahal responds to Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman: 538,000- Fatal 5 Way Match for Women's Survivor Series Captain: 460,000- Backstage with Shane & Bryan about Smackdown invasion of RAW: 333,000- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 288,000- New Day vs. Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin: 271,000- Backstage segment with Women's Wrestlers and Daniel Bryan for Team Captain: 261,000- Breezango & Ascension interrogate James Ellsworth: 197,000- Backstage segment between Shane and Bryan about not getting raided by RAW this week: 188,000- Bobby Roode backstage with Dolph Ziggler: 138,000- Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 981,000*****- Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto: 598,000- Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak: 73,000- Cedric Alexander/Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese/Noam Dar: 56,000