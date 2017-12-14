LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Viewership for WWE NXT on the USA Network, Total Divas Viewership Down
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 4:14:01 PM


Last night's broadcast debut for WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 841,000 viewers. This was a special airing for WWE Week on USA. The show ranked #22 on the Cable Top 150.

To compare, this week's RAW drew 2.684 million viewers (down from last week's 2.813 million viewers), this week's SmackDown drew 2.481 million viewers (down from last week's 2.493 million viewers) and last week's Impact Wrestling drew 226,000 viewers (down from 255,000 viewers).



Last night's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 517,000 viewers and ranked #43 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from the previous episode, which drew 562,000 viewers and ranked #33 for the night.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:

Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Episode 9:
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:

