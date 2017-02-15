LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Bayley vs. Charlotte Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 1:06:57 AM



Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the Festival of Friendship with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turning on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho plus Bayley winning the RAW Women's Title from Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew 3.087 million viewers. This is down from last week's 3.115 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.199 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.153 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.909 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE to Determine Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 33 Opponent with Battle Royal, Randy Orton Refuses Match

  • Naomi Injured, New Clip of Finn Balor Doing Rehab, Carmella and James Ellsworth

  • Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Bayley vs. Charlotte Main Event

  • Falls Count Anywhere Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown

  • New WWE Boxer Brief Collection, Shinsuke Nakamura PC Photo, WWE Stars on V-Day

  • Update on Kane's Status, John Cena - Shaq Video, Triple H on Teddy Long In the WWE HOF

  • WWE Shop Releases The List of Jericho, WWE Studios Update, WWE Stars Hug It Out

  • Hulk Hogan WWE Return Note, Dana Warrior on Her WWE Brand Ambassador Deal

  • The Marine 5 Trailer, Sonjay Dutt on Working at the WWE PC, Bret Hart on His Health

  • The Rock Addresses Pro-Trump Comments, Update on WWE's Asia Title Tournament




    		•