The following are transcribed YouTube.com view counts as of Saturday afternoon (11/11/17) from WWE's Channel:
Viewership for RAW (11/6) and Smackdown (11/7) on WWE's YouTube Channel - How did Styles vs. Mahal Draw?
By Tito Jackson
Nov 11, 2017 - 3:25:00 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW (11/6) - YouTube.com Clips
- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.6 million
- Braun Strowman vs. the Miz: 1.5 million
- Enzo Amore in-ring promo, confronted by Pete Dunne: 1.3 million
- Miz accuses Kurt Angle of sending Kane to attack Daniel Bryan: 791,000
- Pete Dunne vs. Enzo Amore: 769,000
- Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor: 728,000
- Samoa Joe attacks Titus O'Neil/Apollo Crews: 362,000
- Jason Jordan vs. Elias - Guitar on a Pole Match: 338,000
- Asuka vs. Stacy Coates: 330,000
- Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan Backstage: 315,000
- Sasha Banks/Bayley vs. Alicia Fox/Nia Jax: 310,000
- Alexa Bliss backstage promo on Natalya: 119,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million
*****
SMACKDOWN LIVE (11/7/17) - YouTube.com Clips
- Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles: 3.0 million
- Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth: 1.4 million
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev: 670,000
- Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: 657,000
- Shane McMahon congratulates the New Day for their RAW raid: 594,000
- Usos vs. Benjamin/Gable: 559,000
- Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth Backstage: 262,000
- Charlotte Flair challenges Natalya backstage: 152,000
- Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 1.2 million
*****
205 LIVE (11/7/17) - YouTube.com Clips
- Enzo Amore welcomes to the UK Championship Division to 205 Live: 361,000
- Tyler Bate vs. Enzo Amore: 138,000
- Kalisto vs. Jack Gallagher: 116,000
- Cedric Alexander/Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners/James Drake: 91,000
[ CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the afternoon of 11/11/17 ]
