Viewership for RAW (11/6) and Smackdown (11/7) on WWE's YouTube Channel - How did Styles vs. Mahal Draw?

By Tito Jackson Nov 11, 2017



MONDAY NIGHT RAW (11/6) - YouTube.com Clips



- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.6 million

- Braun Strowman vs. the Miz: 1.5 million

- Enzo Amore in-ring promo, confronted by Pete Dunne: 1.3 million

- Miz accuses Kurt Angle of sending Kane to attack Daniel Bryan: 791,000

- Pete Dunne vs. Enzo Amore: 769,000

- Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor: 728,000

- Samoa Joe attacks Titus O'Neil/Apollo Crews: 362,000

- Jason Jordan vs. Elias - Guitar on a Pole Match: 338,000

- Asuka vs. Stacy Coates: 330,000

- Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan Backstage: 315,000

- Sasha Banks/Bayley vs. Alicia Fox/Nia Jax: 310,000

- Alexa Bliss backstage promo on Natalya: 119,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.2 million



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE (11/7/17) - YouTube.com Clips



- Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles: 3.0 million

- Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth: 1.4 million

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev: 670,000

- Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: 657,000

- Shane McMahon congratulates the New Day for their RAW raid: 594,000

- Usos vs. Benjamin/Gable: 559,000

- Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth Backstage: 262,000

- Charlotte Flair challenges Natalya backstage: 152,000



- Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 1.2 million



*****



205 LIVE (11/7/17) - YouTube.com Clips



- Enzo Amore welcomes to the UK Championship Division to 205 Live: 361,000

- Tyler Bate vs. Enzo Amore: 138,000

- Kalisto vs. Jack Gallagher: 116,000

- Cedric Alexander/Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners/James Drake: 91,000



