|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Viewership Up for Wednesday's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:00:30 AM
Last Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 575,000 viewers and ranked #26 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 558,000 viewers and ranked #31 for the night on cable.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Couple Expecting First Child During WrestleMania Season
Snoop Dogg Raps WWE 2K18 Roster Names, WWE Stars Attend NFL Game, Renee Young Films
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - No Mercy Fallout, Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns, More
Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar's Win (Video), HHH on Asuka, The Usos Congratulate Roman Reigns
Cesaro Stitches Video, WWE on Asuka's RAW Debut at TLC, GLOW Cast at WWE No Mercy
WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title
John Cena on If He's Retiring, His WWE Role Being Different and More (Video)
More on Cesaro's No Mercy Injury, Possible RAW Match for Tonight, Asuka TLC Teaser
Seth Rollins - Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Fans on The Miz
What Airs After RAW Tonight, The Rock Lands Cover, Goldberg's Most Vicious Spears