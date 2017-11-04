|
The following are viewership number counts for WWE's YouTube.com Channel as transcribed through the afternoon of Saturday, 11/4/17:
WWE
Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?
By Tito Jackson
Nov 4, 2017 - 2:38:32 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW (10/30/17) - YouTube Views
-Braun Strowman returns and attacks Miz and associates: 2.7 Million
-Stephanie McMahon returns and confronts Kurt Angle: 1.5 Million
-Kane attacks Daniel Bryan: 1.2 Million
-Seth Rolins vs. Kane: 1.0 Million
-Kane and Miz Backstage discussiong Braun Strowman: 852,000
-Matt Hardy vs. the Miz: 502,000
-Samoa Joe vs. Apollo Crews: 446,000
-Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James: 444,000
-Finn Balor vs. Cesaro: 365,000
-Slater/Rhyno vs. Gallows/Anderson: 293,000
-Bayley vs. Nia Jax: 281,000
-Asuka vs. Stacie Cullen: 266,000
-Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak: 163,000
-Elias's musical performance interrupted by Jason Jordan: 109,000
-Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.0 Million
*****
SMACKDOWN LIVE (10/31/17) - YouTube Views
-Shane McMahon in-ring promo about Survivor Series: 1.0 Million
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens: 654,000
-AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh: 640,000
-Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler - Best 2 out of 3 Falls: 572,000
-Big E vs. Rusev: 430,000
-Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 421,000
-Backstage segment with Women's Division: 309,000
-New Day and English/Rusev backstage: 234,000
-Rusev backstage with Shane McMahon: 220,000
-Fashion Files - "Strangerer Things": 174,000
-Backstage with Usos and Gable/Benjamin: 164,000
-Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 1.2 Million
*****
205 LIVE (10/31/17) - YouTube Views
- Ali vs. Daivari vs. Nese vs. Matalik - Fright Night Fatal 4 Way: 153,000
- Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick: 82,000
-Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak: 61,000
[ CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through the afternoon of Saturday, 11/4/17]
