Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?

Nov 4, 2017 - 2:38:32 PM



By Tito Jackson Nov 4, 2017 - 2:38:32 PM



MONDAY NIGHT RAW (10/30/17) - YouTube Views



-Braun Strowman returns and attacks Miz and associates: 2.7 Million

-Stephanie McMahon returns and confronts Kurt Angle: 1.5 Million

-Kane attacks Daniel Bryan: 1.2 Million

-Seth Rolins vs. Kane: 1.0 Million

-Kane and Miz Backstage discussiong Braun Strowman: 852,000

-Matt Hardy vs. the Miz: 502,000

-Samoa Joe vs. Apollo Crews: 446,000

-Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James: 444,000

-Finn Balor vs. Cesaro: 365,000

-Slater/Rhyno vs. Gallows/Anderson: 293,000

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax: 281,000

-Asuka vs. Stacie Cullen: 266,000

-Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak: 163,000

-Elias's musical performance interrupted by Jason Jordan: 109,000



-Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.0 Million



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE (10/31/17) - YouTube Views



-Shane McMahon in-ring promo about Survivor Series: 1.0 Million

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens: 654,000

-AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh: 640,000

-Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler - Best 2 out of 3 Falls: 572,000

-Big E vs. Rusev: 430,000

-Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 421,000

-Backstage segment with Women's Division: 309,000

-New Day and English/Rusev backstage: 234,000

-Rusev backstage with Shane McMahon: 220,000

-Fashion Files - "Strangerer Things": 174,000

-Backstage with Usos and Gable/Benjamin: 164,000



-Top 10 Smackdown Moments: 1.2 Million



*****



205 LIVE (10/31/17) - YouTube Views



- Ali vs. Daivari vs. Nese vs. Matalik - Fright Night Fatal 4 Way: 153,000

- Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick: 82,000

-Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak: 61,000



