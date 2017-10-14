LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (10/9) and Smackdown (10/10) YouTube Clips - Did the Shield or Owens/Zayn Draw?
By Tito Jackson
Oct 14, 2017 - 1:23:47 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW from 10/9/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views

- The Shield officially reunite: 7 million
- The Shield backstage interview: 1.4 million
- Braun Strowman demanding a Shield match backstage with Kurt Angle: 1.1 million
- Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto Main Event for Cruiserweight Title: 1.1 million
- Backstage segment with Kurt Angle & the Miz, setting up TLC match with Shield: 869,000
- Matt Hardy vs. Braun Strowman, Shield attack afterwards: 825,000
- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor - Sister Abigail alive?: 590,000
- Fatal 5 Way (Elimination) Women's Match, winner faces Asuka at TLC: 564,000
- Enzo Amore and Kurt Angle in-ring segment: 392,000
- Mickie James in-ring promo on Alexa Bliss: 320,000
- Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson: 196,000
- Apollo Crews vs. Elias: 146,000
- Finn Balor backstage inteview: 121,000
- Cedric Alexander/Mustafa Ali vs. Jack Gallagher/Brian Kendrick: 99,000

- Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.4 million

*****

SMACKDOWN LIVE from 10/10/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views

- Sami Zayn explains why he helped Kevin Owens: 1.7 million
- Usos offer New Day a Truce: 713,000
- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for US Title: 643,000
- Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev/Aiden English: 510,000
- Fatal 4 Way Tag Match to determine #1 Tag Title Contenders: 431,000
- Bobby Roode calls out Dolph Ziggler: 339,000
- Backstage Segment with Women's Division: 283,000
- Becky Lynch vs. Carmella: 254,000

- Top 10 SMACKDOWN Moments: 980,000

*****

205 LIVE from 10/10/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views

- Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari attack Kalisto: 275,000
- Kalisto/Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore/Ariya Daivari: 269,000
- Rich Swann vs. TJP - 2 out of 3 Falls Match: 102,000
- Drew Gulak attacks Akira Tozawa: 53,000

CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel - Transcribed during 10/14/17 Afternoon

  • Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (10/9) and Smackdown (10/10) YouTube Clips - Did the Shield or Owens/Zayn Draw?

  • Roman Reigns Talks About a Possible WrestleMania Match with The Rock

  • Backstage Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Future and Current Contract

  • How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Bellas Episode?

  • Backstage Update on Neville's WWE Status and WWE Cruiserweight Title Plans

  • Paige - Kairi Sane Photo, WWE Flashback Friday Schedule, The Shield Alternate Footage

  • WWE Fires Writer Over Photo Taken with The Bullet Club Outside of RAW

  • Taynara Conti - The Undisputed Era, Next Week's WWE NXT Episode, Lars Sullivan

  • Peyton Royce Going to Takeover, Lio Rush Loses In-Ring Debut (Video), Johnny Gargano

  • Drew McIntyre Hypes WarGames (Video), JR on Today's Announcing, The New Day Comics



    		•