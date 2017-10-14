





Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (10/9) and Smackdown (10/10) YouTube Clips - Did the Shield or Owens/Zayn Draw?

Oct 14, 2017 - 1:23:47 PM



By Tito Jackson Oct 14, 2017 - 1:23:47 PM MONDAY NIGHT RAW from 10/9/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views



- The Shield officially reunite: 7 million

- The Shield backstage interview: 1.4 million

- Braun Strowman demanding a Shield match backstage with Kurt Angle: 1.1 million

- Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto Main Event for Cruiserweight Title: 1.1 million

- Backstage segment with Kurt Angle & the Miz, setting up TLC match with Shield: 869,000

- Matt Hardy vs. Braun Strowman, Shield attack afterwards: 825,000

- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor - Sister Abigail alive?: 590,000

- Fatal 5 Way (Elimination) Women's Match, winner faces Asuka at TLC: 564,000

- Enzo Amore and Kurt Angle in-ring segment: 392,000

- Mickie James in-ring promo on Alexa Bliss: 320,000

- Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson: 196,000

- Apollo Crews vs. Elias: 146,000

- Finn Balor backstage inteview: 121,000

- Cedric Alexander/Mustafa Ali vs. Jack Gallagher/Brian Kendrick: 99,000



- Top 10 RAW Moments: 1.4 million



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE from 10/10/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views



- Sami Zayn explains why he helped Kevin Owens: 1.7 million

- Usos offer New Day a Truce: 713,000

- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for US Title: 643,000

- Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev/Aiden English: 510,000

- Fatal 4 Way Tag Match to determine #1 Tag Title Contenders: 431,000

- Bobby Roode calls out Dolph Ziggler: 339,000

- Backstage Segment with Women's Division: 283,000

- Becky Lynch vs. Carmella: 254,000



- Top 10 SMACKDOWN Moments: 980,000



*****



205 LIVE from 10/10/17 - YouTube.com Channel Views



- Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari attack Kalisto: 275,000

- Kalisto/Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore/Ariya Daivari: 269,000

- Rich Swann vs. TJP - 2 out of 3 Falls Match: 102,000

- Drew Gulak attacks Akira Tozawa: 53,000



