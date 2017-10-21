





WWE Posted in:

Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge

By

Oct 21, 2017 - 8:18:12 PM



By Tito Jackson Oct 21, 2017 - 8:18:12 PM



MONDAY NIGHT RAW - YOUTUBE.COM Clips (10/16/17)



- The Shield entrance together to start RAW: 3.9 million

- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Kane returns): 3.7 million

- The Shield cuts a promo in the ring: 2.4 million

- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.1 million

- Finn Balor responds to Sister Abigail: 664,000

- Curtis Axel wants to be the 5th Member of Miz's team at TLC: 525,000

- Alicia Fox attacks Sasha Banks backstage: 300,000

- Bayley/Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss/Emma: 257,000

- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 230,000

- Jason Jordan/Apollo Crews/Titus O'Neil vs. Elias/Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 204,000

- Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher: 134,000

- Mickie James backstage promo: 77,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.7 million



*****



SMACKDOWN LIVE - YOUTUBE.COM Clips (10/17/17)



- Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar and then AJ Styles interrupts: 1.5 million

- Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens confront Daniel Bryan: 796,000

- Shinsuke Nakamura/Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens: 707,000

- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 350,000

- Charlotte Flair/Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Lana/Tamina: 267,000

- Backstage with Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin and the Usos: 261,000

- Fandango/Breezango/Ascension in "Pulp Fashion": 174,000



- SMACKDOWN Top 10 Moments: 1.1 million



*****



205 LIVE - YOUTUBE.COM CLIPS (10/17/17)



- Kalisto/Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore/Aiya Daivari: 295,000

- Enzo Amore in-ring promo and then Kalisto attacks: 159,000

- Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher: 94,000

- Drew Gulak PowerPoint: 47,000



SOURCE: WWE's YouTube Channel during the evening of 10/21/17 For any of the below videos, click here to check out WWE's YouTube.com channel. Viewership numbers record as of the evening of 10/21/2017.- The Shield entrance together to start RAW: 3.9 million- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Kane returns): 3.7 million- The Shield cuts a promo in the ring: 2.4 million- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.1 million- Finn Balor responds to Sister Abigail: 664,000- Curtis Axel wants to be the 5th Member of Miz's team at TLC: 525,000- Alicia Fox attacks Sasha Banks backstage: 300,000- Bayley/Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss/Emma: 257,000- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 230,000- Jason Jordan/Apollo Crews/Titus O'Neil vs. Elias/Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 204,000- Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher: 134,000- Mickie James backstage promo: 77,000- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.7 million*****- Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar and then AJ Styles interrupts: 1.5 million- Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens confront Daniel Bryan: 796,000- Shinsuke Nakamura/Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens: 707,000- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 350,000- Charlotte Flair/Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Lana/Tamina: 267,000- Backstage with Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin and the Usos: 261,000- Fandango/Breezango/Ascension in "Pulp Fashion": 174,000- SMACKDOWN Top 10 Moments: 1.1 million*****- Kalisto/Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore/Aiya Daivari: 295,000- Enzo Amore in-ring promo and then Kalisto attacks: 159,000- Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher: 94,000- Drew Gulak PowerPoint: 47,000