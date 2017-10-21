|
Viewership numbers record as of the evening of 10/21/2017.
Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge
By Tito Jackson
Oct 21, 2017 - 8:18:12 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW - YOUTUBE.COM Clips (10/16/17)
- The Shield entrance together to start RAW: 3.9 million
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Kane returns): 3.7 million
- The Shield cuts a promo in the ring: 2.4 million
- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro/Sheamus: 1.1 million
- Finn Balor responds to Sister Abigail: 664,000
- Curtis Axel wants to be the 5th Member of Miz's team at TLC: 525,000
- Alicia Fox attacks Sasha Banks backstage: 300,000
- Bayley/Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss/Emma: 257,000
- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: 230,000
- Jason Jordan/Apollo Crews/Titus O'Neil vs. Elias/Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 204,000
- Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher: 134,000
- Mickie James backstage promo: 77,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1.7 million
*****
SMACKDOWN LIVE - YOUTUBE.COM Clips (10/17/17)
- Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar and then AJ Styles interrupts: 1.5 million
- Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens confront Daniel Bryan: 796,000
- Shinsuke Nakamura/Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens: 707,000
- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: 350,000
- Charlotte Flair/Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Lana/Tamina: 267,000
- Backstage with Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin and the Usos: 261,000
- Fandango/Breezango/Ascension in "Pulp Fashion": 174,000
- SMACKDOWN Top 10 Moments: 1.1 million
*****
205 LIVE - YOUTUBE.COM CLIPS (10/17/17)
- Kalisto/Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore/Aiya Daivari: 295,000
- Enzo Amore in-ring promo and then Kalisto attacks: 159,000
- Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher: 94,000
- Drew Gulak PowerPoint: 47,000
SOURCE: WWE's YouTube Channel during the evening of 10/21/17
