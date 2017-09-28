|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode on E!
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 5:30:00 PM
Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 560,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is down from last week's episode, which drew 575,000 viewers and ranked #26 for the night on cable.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode on E!
Jack Swagger on Possibly Working with Bellator, Big Props for Cesaro, Working the Indies
Kane on a Possible WWE Return, Being Happy with Braun Strowman, Politics, More
WWE Game Night Returns (Video), More from Goldust on Fans and the Product, Starrcade Tickets
WWE on a Possible Starrcade Match, Santino Marella on Cesaro, Seth Rollins - UUDD
John Cena on Roman Reigns (Video), Goldust Responds to Bray Wyatt Criticism, Total Bellas
Why WWE Sent a Legal Letter to The Young Bucks This Week, More on the RAW "Invasion" Skit
Backstage News from the Top WWE No Mercy Matches, Vince McMahon's Reaction, More
The Young Bucks Talk Recent WWE Legal Letter, Tag Teams In WWE, CM Punk, More
Jason Jordan's Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip