LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 15, 2017 - 11:27:37 AM


Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 558,000 viewers and ranked #31 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's season two premiere, which drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode

  • WWE NXT Tag Team to the Main Roster?, Kairi Sane on the Women's Revolution, Ric Flair

  • Olympic Wrestler Visits with WWE (Photo), The New Day's Gear, Teddy Long's Birthday

  • Former ROH Star to Make WWE NXT TV Debut, The Miz - Cleveland Browns, Luke Gallows

  • Kairi Sane's WWE NXT TV Debut Match, Triple H Thanks Full Sail Fans (Video), Mauro Ranallo

  • CWC Competitor to Make WWE NXT TV Debut, Mark Henry Bends a Spoon, WWE Bottom Line

  • Shelton Benjamin on Chad Gable, The Miz on Expecting with Maryse, Sting Video

  • Spoilers on the WWE NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way, a Possible Injury, New Stable Member

  • Adam Cole's WWE NXT Singles Debut, WWE Stars Host Rally, Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens

  • WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Tomorrow, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella



    		•