WWE
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 15, 2017 - 11:27:37 AM
Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 558,000 viewers and ranked #31 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is down from last week's season two premiere, which drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
