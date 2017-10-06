LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Viewership Down Again for This Week's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Oct 6, 2017 - 2:09:47 PM


Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 539,000 viewers and ranked #37 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 560,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

