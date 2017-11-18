





WWE Posted in:

Videos: The Velveteen Dream Is Glad That Aleister Black Said His Name, Lars Sullivan Puts The Rest Of The NXT Roster On Notice

By

Nov 18, 2017 - 11:15:26 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 11:15:26 PM











Although the match may have not ended the way he wanted to, The Velveteen Dream got Aleister Black say his name, which he has been trying to do for nearly a month. Black put the noise of Velveteen Dream to rest with a "Black Mass", but the Velveteen Dream was not disappointed about the match when everything was "said" and done.



To open NXT TakeOver: WarGames, the big man Lars Sullivan, defeated Kassius Ohno in impressive fashion. Following his TakeOver debut/victory, Sullivan spoke with WWE backstage interviewer, Kayla Braxton and Sullivan had a message for the entire NXT locker room.Although the match may have not ended the way he wanted to, The Velveteen Dream got Aleister Black say his name, which he has been trying to do for nearly a month. Black put the noise of Velveteen Dream to rest with a "Black Mass", but the Velveteen Dream was not disappointed about the match when everything was "said" and done.