LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Videos: Ronda Rousey and Others Appear for Dark Segments While The Ultimate Deletion Airs
By Marc Middleton
Mar 19, 2018 - 11:50:59 PM
As noted, The Ultimate Deletion between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy aired as the main event of tonight's WWE RAW broadcast on the USA Network. You can see photos and videos from the match at this link.

Fans inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas did not see The Ultimate Deletion but they got two dark main event segments to close the show instead.

The first segment saw Ronda Rousey and Dana Brooke have words until Ronda destroyed Dana and left her laying with a suplex. This segment happened after the video package on Ronda aired during RAW.

The second segment saw Elias come out for a live performance but he was interrupted by Braun Strowman. Braun took out Elias and chased him away but Kane made his way out next. Braun got the best of Kane and ended the show by putting him through a table. The segments with Braun took place during The Ultimate Deletion.

You can see clips from both segments below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Videos: Ronda Rousey and Others Appear for Dark Segments While The Ultimate Deletion Airs

  • The Ultimate Deletion Airs as RAW Main Event, Jeff Hardy Returns (Photos, Videos)

  • RAW Women's Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updates on the Card

  • Photos & Video from Brock Lesnar - Roman Reigns RAW Angle, Shayna Baszler - Ember Moon, Main Event

  • John Cena Talks About The Undertaker and WrestleMania 34

  • Spoiler Notes for Tonight's WWE RAW In Dallas

  • Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 Match

  • Jeff Hardy Injury Update, Triple H on Mark Henry In the WWE HOF, Tonight's RAW

  • Top WWE Superstar Injured, Who Will Induct The Dudley Boyz?, Big E - Baron Corbin

  • WWE 24 Video for Tonight, Triple H on WrestleMania 35, Maryse - People Gig



    		•