Posted in: WWE
Videos Of The Velveteen Dream & Aleister Black's Entrances, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Women's Champion
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 7:56:11 PM
Below are the entrance videos from the second match on tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames match card, as The Velveteen Dream continued his quest to get Aleister Black to say his name.








Tonight in the NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way match, Ember Moon realized her dream as she outlasted Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce & Nikki Cross to become the new NXT Women's Champion. As she walked to the back, she took the traditional (new champion) photo with NXT overseer, Triple H.

