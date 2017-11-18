





Videos Of The Velveteen Dream & Aleister Black's Entrances, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Women's Champion

Tonight in the NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way match, Ember Moon realized her dream as she outlasted Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce & Nikki Cross to become the new NXT Women's Champion. As she walked to the back, she took the traditional (new champion) photo with NXT overseer, Triple H.



It’s your time to make the @WWENXT Women’s Championship to shine like the stars...

Congratulations @WWEEmberMoon!#AndNew #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/YGc9HHXRRn — Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2017



