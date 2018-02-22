LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Videos: Johnny Gargano Signs Termination of Services After Losing Big WWE NXT Match, His Status
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2018 - 1:41:57 PM


As seen above, this week's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano lose a Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Per the stipulation, Gargano must now leave NXT. The match saw interference by Tommaso Ciampa, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae.

Below is post-match video of a somber Gargano leaving the arena with his wife as the roster and others look on, including NXT General Manager William Regal.



Gargano tweeted the following after the loss:




Below is video of Gargano signing his Termination of Services agreement with Regal. The video also features referee Drake Younger, who admits he made a mistake in last night's match. As seen in the tweet below, Gargano will be working upcoming NXT live events:






