LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Videos: Bayley Returns on Tonight's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 9:00:14 PM
Tonight's WWE RAW in San Jose saw Bayley make her return to a big hometown pop.

Following Nia Jax's non-title win over RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley came out and helped Bliss and Sasha Banks knock Jax out of the ring. The segment ended with Bayley and Banks taking out Bliss with Bayley hitting her Bayley-to-Belly suplex.

Bayley has been out of action since early August after suffering a shoulder injury in a match with Jax. She was set to wrestle Bliss for the title at SummerSlam but that match was nixed.

Below are videos from tonight's return:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Title Match Added to WWE No Mercy, Updated Card for Sunday's Pay-Per-View

  • RAW Women's Title Match at WWE No Mercy Changed

  • Videos: Bayley Returns on Tonight's WWE RAW

  • WWE Remembers Bobby Heenan (Video), Seth Rollins Note, Total Divas Return Promo

  • Triple H Talks About Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Passing Away (Video)

  • First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella - DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • Official Announcement on the Upcoming Starrcade WWE Live Event

  • Nikki Bella - DWTS Note for Tonight, Mojo Rawley Dubai Video, Clothing Casualties

  • Possible Plans for a WWE Tag Team, Batista In Blade Runner Short (Video), David Otunga

  • Sheamus and Cesaro Hit a 3D (Video), Chris Jericho on Staying In Shape, Kofi Kingston



    		•