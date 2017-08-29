|
As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Video of Xavier Woods Suffering Injury at WWE Live Event
Woods went down after attempting a DDT on one of The Usos, leading to a quick pin on Kofi Kingston to end the match. You can see video of the injury below, along with Woods' Twitter reaction to the video:
For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night's show:
