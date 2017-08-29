LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Video of Xavier Woods Suffering Injury at WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 4:34:21 PM
As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Woods went down after attempting a DDT on one of The Usos, leading to a quick pin on Kofi Kingston to end the match. You can see video of the injury below, along with Woods' Twitter reaction to the video:







For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night's show:




