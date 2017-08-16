LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Video of Sasha Banks at House of Glory, Big Show Replaces Ric Flair In NYC, WWE - Yankees
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 4:29:41 PM
- As noted, Sasha Banks trained at Amazing Red's House of Glory wrestling school in Ridgewood, NY on Tuesday. WWE posted this video of The Boss visiting with the former TNA X Division Champion:



- Big Show will be replacing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for Saturday's signing at Foot Locker in Times Square. Flair will be missing SummerSlam Week in New York City due to his recent hospitalization and surgery.

- As noted, Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to promote SummerSlam. As seen below, they presented Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge with a custom WWE Title after Judge gave them some Yankee gear:




