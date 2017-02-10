LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Video of R-Truth In the Studio, WWE Stock Up After Report, The Rock - Rob Gronkowski
By Marc Middleton
Feb 10, 2017 - 8:03:46 AM
- The Rock's social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win:



- WWE stock was up 8.83% on Thursday following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. The high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

- R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming "I Got It" single from a recent studio session:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • "Saint Mick" by Mick Foley To Be Published Later This Year

  • WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Video of Wish Kids at the WWE PC, New WWE Network Collection

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday

  • WWE on Rivalries That Need a Redo (Video), The Miz and Maryse Video, Birthdays

  • Sabu on How WWE Ruined ECW's Legacy and the Originals, WrestleMania Monday Art and Synopsis

  • Nikki Cross Talks About How She Transforms, Eric Young's Vision for SAnitY, More

  • John Cena Talks WrestleMania 33 Season, AJ Styles, Tom Brady, More on ESPN (Videos)

  • Bobby Roode on WWE Not Hiring Him In the Past, The Miz - ESPN SportsNation Video

  • Vince McMahon Talks Brand Extension, WWE NXT Philly Note, Hornswoggle Shoots

  • WWE Moving Forward with Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33




    		•