Posted in: WWE
Video of "Million Dollar Arm" Star at WWE PC, New WWE Trademark, Charlotte, Women's Chamber
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2018 - 1:23:03 PM
- Below is new video of former baseball player "Million Dollar Arm" Rinku Singh training at the WWE Performance Center. Singh also talks with No Way Jose and Trevor "Ricochet" Mann.



- WWE recently filed to trademark the "WWE Universe" term for goods and services. It looks like this trademark could be associated with a new video game.

- As noted, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for next week's SmackDown after The Riott Squad issued a challenge on Tuesday night. Flair tweeted the following on the match:




- Below is a new promo for the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The match will feature RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The winner will then defend against Asuka or Asuka and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.




