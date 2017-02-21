LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Video of Indie Wrestlers at WWE PC Tryouts, Jillian Hall Note, Korn Frontman Backstage
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:09:17 PM
- WWE posted this video of super-heavyweight indie wrestlers Lakeem Bradberry and Spencer Charette at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando:



- Former WWE star Jillian Hall tweeted about missing "wrestling and entertaining" this past weekend. No word yet on if she is one of the former female Superstars contacted about appearing at WrestleMania 33.

- Jonathan Davis of Korn was backstage for the weekend WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. Davis often attends WWE events in California. Here he is with Sasha Banks and Byron Saxton:







