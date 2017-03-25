LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Video from Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Asuka with the Main Roster, Team 3D's New Academy
By Marc Middleton
Mar 25, 2017 - 4:02:30 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella's recent WWE photo shoot:



- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka is working SmackDown live events tonight and tomorrow night. It's worth noting that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and American Alpha are not scheduled for this weekend.

- We noted before that Bubba Ray Dudley and Devon Dudley were planning on opening their second Team 3D Wrestling Academy in the Northeast this year. As seen below, Bubba noted on Twitter that they will be making an announcement the day after WrestleMania 33.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Video from Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Asuka with the Main Roster, Team 3D's New Academy

  • Eva Marie on Celebrating Sobriety, WWE NXT - WWE Network Note, Xavier Woods - Power Rangers

  • Sami Zayn Says His WrestleMania Came Last Night, Noelle Foley on YouTube, Bring It To The Table

  • Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

  • Finn Balor Back In Action This Weekend (Photo), Fans on Mr. WrestleMania, Gallows and Anderson

  • Update on Kane Running for Office In Tennessee, Ruby Riot on Her WWE NXT Debut (Video)

  • Goldust Calls Out Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Sellers, Brie Bella's Baby Shower, WWE Stock

  • WWE Looks at Goldberg's First 5 Matches (Video), Jim Ross Going to WrestleMania Week In Orlando

  • WWE Announces WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule

  • John Cena on NBC Next Week, WWE Looks at Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE - PUMA




    		•