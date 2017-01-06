LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Video from Kassius Ohno's Return to WWE NXT Last Night
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:11:38 AM
As noted, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) returned to WWE NXT at last night's tapings from Full Sail University following a match that saw NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Tajiri take on Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe. The return was then announced by WWE and Ohno was welcomed back by Triple H on Twitter.

It's worth noting that several people in attendance, including our correspondent, believed that Tajiri and Nakamura vs. Roode and Joe was the show-closing dark match.

WWE posted a Facebook Live video of Nakamura celebrating and noted that the celebration was after the tapings. This is where Ohno made his return. It's still possible the segment was taped for the January 25th NXT episode but there is speculation that this was a dark segment that they may air as bonus footage on an upcoming episode.

You can watch Facebook Live video from the segment below. It was also posted to YouTube.



