Video from Hideo Itami's WWE NXT Return, WWE Cruiserweight Injured, NXT Dates

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando saw the return of Hideo Itami. After a Riddick Moss vs. Buddy Murphy match, Itami hit the ring and took out Moss with a GTS. Moss is the one who injured Itami several months back. Itami also took out Murphy with a GTS before making exit. WWE posted this video of the return:- WWE cruiserweight Cedric Alexander is currently out of action with a right knee injury, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Cedric is expected to be out of action for 3-5 months. Alexander last wrestled at the February 28th WWE 205 Live tapings - teaming with TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali in a losing effort to Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.- Triple H announced the following post-WrestleMania 33 WWE NXT dates this week. Details are at NXTTickets.com and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.* April 13th - Atlanta* April 14th - Spartanburg, SC* April 15th - Charlotte* April 27th - Kansas City* April 28th - St. Louis* April 29th - Southaven, MS