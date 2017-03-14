LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Video from Hideo Itami's WWE NXT Return, WWE Cruiserweight Injured, NXT Dates
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:34:19 PM
- Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando saw the return of Hideo Itami. After a Riddick Moss vs. Buddy Murphy match, Itami hit the ring and took out Moss with a GTS. Moss is the one who injured Itami several months back. Itami also took out Murphy with a GTS before making exit. WWE posted this video of the return:



- WWE cruiserweight Cedric Alexander is currently out of action with a right knee injury, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Cedric is expected to be out of action for 3-5 months. Alexander last wrestled at the February 28th WWE 205 Live tapings - teaming with TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali in a losing effort to Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

- Triple H announced the following post-WrestleMania 33 WWE NXT dates this week. Details are at NXTTickets.com and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

* April 13th - Atlanta
* April 14th - Spartanburg, SC
* April 15th - Charlotte
* April 27th - Kansas City
* April 28th - St. Louis
* April 29th - Southaven, MS

