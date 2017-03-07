Video from Goldberg's First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches

|
- Below is video from Bill Goldberg's first photo shoot as WWE Universal Champion:
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:11:11 AM
- Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 13,135 fans in attendance for last night's WWE RAW in Chicago.
- WWE taped the following matches last night in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:
* Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel
* Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar
