Posted in: WWE
Video from Goldberg's First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:11:11 AM
- Below is video from Bill Goldberg's first photo shoot as WWE Universal Champion:



- Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 13,135 fans in attendance for last night's WWE RAW in Chicago.

- WWE taped the following matches last night in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel

* Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar

