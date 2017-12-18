LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video for Tonight's "Table For 3" Episode, WWE Congratulates The Bella Twins, Zack Ryder
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 6:40:40 PM
- As noted, tonight's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network will feature Finn Balor and The Hardys. Below is a clip from the show with The Hardys talking about their returns at WrestleMania 33 and Balor talking about his post-WrestleMania return on RAW:



- WWE congratulated The Bella Twins on hitting 1 million YouTube subscribers with the following, confirming that a special celebration video will be released later this week:

The Bella Twins YouTube Channel reaches one million subscribers

Bella Army, let the celebration begin!

The Bella Twins YouTube Channel has reached one million subscribers! The channel that gives The Bella Army an intimate look at the lives of Nikki & Brie beyond the ring, including vlogs and several original series, has reached the incredible milestone of one million subscribers.

In honor of the incredible accomplishment, a special video will go live on the channel later this week! WWE.com congratulates Nikki, Brie, and the entire Bella Army on this amazing accomplishment!


- Zack Ryder tweeted the following today on last night's loss to Mojo Rawley on the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show and how he will bounce back:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Hypes RAW Return, Finn Balor on Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Braun Strowman

  • Roman Reigns Update, Triple H on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cedric Alexander Video

  • Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury and WWE Status

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live - Six-Man Main Event, Hideo Itami, More

  • The Revival on Being Back (Video), Hideo Itami on His RAW Debut, Paige on the Women's Rumble

  • Triple H on Hideo Itami's RAW Debut, Post-Rumble Announcement Video from RAW, Gene Okerlund

  • WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury, What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor - Hideo Itami Video

  • More on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Trish Stratus Wants In, Superstar Reactions

  • The Revival Returns (Video), John Cena's Return Announced, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy

  • New Challenger for Enzo Amore (Video), Titus Worldwide on Main Event, SmackDown Promo



    		•