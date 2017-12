Video for Tonight's "Table For 3" Episode, WWE Congratulates The Bella Twins, Zack Ryder

The Bella Twins YouTube Channel reaches one million subscribers



Bella Army, let the celebration begin!



The Bella Twins YouTube Channel has reached one million subscribers! The channel that gives The Bella Army an intimate look at the lives of Nikki & Brie beyond the ring, including vlogs and several original series, has reached the incredible milestone of one million subscribers.



In honor of the incredible accomplishment, a special video will go live on the channel later this week! WWE.com congratulates Nikki, Brie, and the entire Bella Army on this amazing accomplishment!

When you have a nightmare, you wake up safe in your own bed and realize it was only just a bad dream.



But today I woke up and realized I really lost to @MojoRawleyWWE last night.



I’ve lost before...A LOT. But I ALWAYS come back!



You know it...I know it...THEY know it! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 18, 2017

