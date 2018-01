Video: WWE Stars Do a Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon at RAW 25

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show on Monday after losing a bet to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on last night's edition of The Tonight Show on NBC. Triple H and Stephanie teamed up for a Lip Sync Battle against Fallon and The New Day.Fallon and The New Day performed "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men while Triple H went with "Seek & Destroy" by Metallica and Stephanie did "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana movie with The Rock.Below is video from the segment: