Posted in: WWE
Video: WWE Stars Do a Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon at RAW 25
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 10:59:30 AM
Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show on Monday after losing a bet to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on last night's edition of The Tonight Show on NBC. Triple H and Stephanie teamed up for a Lip Sync Battle against Fallon and The New Day.

Fallon and The New Day performed "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men while Triple H went with "Seek & Destroy" by Metallica and Stephanie did "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana movie with The Rock.

