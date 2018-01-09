|
WWE
Video: WWE RAW Superstar Announces Royal Rumble Spot, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 12:20:43 AM
Bray Wyatt is now official for the men's Royal Rumble match, as announced by The Eater of Worlds himself in the RAW Fallout video above.
Tonight's RAW also saw Matt Hardy and Nia Jax announce their spots in the Royal Rumble matches later this month.
Coming out of tonight's RAW, below is the updated card for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
