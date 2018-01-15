LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video: WWE Confirms Two Hall of Famers for RAW 25th Anniversary Special
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 4:25:37 PM


WWE has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross will be reuniting for the RAW 25th Anniversary show next Monday in New York City. Mike Rome makes the announcement in the video above.

The King and Good 'Ol JR will be calling the action from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom. The rest of the show will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Seth Rollins Brings Back Previously-Banned Curb Stomp on RAW, New Name (Video)

  • Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card

  • Another Legend for WWE RAW 25 Episode, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location, WWE MMC Promo

  • WWE Announces Update on Paige's Status

  • Video: Two More Big Names Confirmed for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show

  • TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return

  • Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

  • Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode

  • Big Show Talks Shaq Match, Mauro Ranallo's Life Saved By MMA Legend, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax



    		•