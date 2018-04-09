|
Video: WWE Announces Superstar Shakeup Two-Day Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 8:26:32 PM
As seen in the video promo above, it was confirmed during a commercial break on tonight's WWE RAW that the next Superstar Shakeup will take place next week.
The two-day event will begin on next Monday's RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. It will wrap the next night at SmackDown from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI.
No word yet on planned roster changes for the Superstar Shakeup but we will keep you updated.
