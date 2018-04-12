LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Video: Rusev & Lana's Previous Comments on The Undertaker Before Casket Match Was Changed
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 3:49:54 PM


As noted, WWE announced today that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker that is scheduled for WWE's huge Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST.

Earlier this afternoon TMZ Sports released video of Lana and Rusev talking about the match with The Undertaker, just a few hours before WWE announced that Rusev was pulled from the match. As noted in the post about Jericho replacing Rusev, we noted that the storyline for the change was that Lana refused to let her husband compete in a Casket Match. In the video above, Rusev commented on not being afraid of Taker just because he was a WWE Legend.

"He is a legend of WWE but so am I," Rusev said. "It's Rusev Day, you know? Undertaker is kind of a little bit in the past."

The reporter then asked if Taker is past his prime and Rusev said, "Just a little bit. I haven't even peaked at my prime yet."

Lana added that Rusev would obviously crush The Undertaker because he's stronger, faster and just better. Rusev agreed.

"I'm obviously going to crush him. The only thing that's a little bit worrying to me is it's a Casket Match," Rusev added. "I've never had a Casket Match before, I've never been buried before. So he's got an advantage there but then again, it's Rusev Day, bro."

When asked if Rusev was going to send Taker into retirement, Lana said Taker will be done after this match and Rusev agreed. When asked if it will be Taker's last fight, Rusev said, "Might as well be. I'll beat him so bad, maybe it's his last fight, yeah."

The reporter brought up how women "aren't allowed to wear what they want to wear sometimes" in Saudi Arabia and Lana confirmed that none of the female Superstars will be making the trip.

"Well, unfortunately this time none of the women are going but the men are going," Lana said. "We're just going to hope like we did in Dubai, that the men went there for a while and then this year we had our first women's match. We're just going to continue breaking down barriers."

Rusev did give props to Taker when asked where The Dead Man ranks on the list of all-time greatest wrestlers. Rusev put Taker "at the top" and Lana said Rusev is #1 because every day is Rusev Day.

There's no word yet on why Jericho is replacing Rusev in the match but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

