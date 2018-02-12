LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video: Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 7:40:30 PM


Above is video of Mike Rome announcing that John Cena will be opening tonight's WWE RAW from San Jose, California.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show:

* John Cena opens the show
* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way for the Last Elimination Chamber spot: Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event to Now Have 7 Participants, Updated Card

  • Ronda Rousey to Sign WWE Contract Live on Pay-Per-View

  • Video: Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed

  • Sasha Banks and Bayley Hype RAW Match, WWE Superstars Game (Video), WWE Stock

  • Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena?, Sasha Banks Replacing Enzo Amore, WWE Contest

  • Drew McIntyre on His ICW Induction & HHH, WWE 2K18 Feedback Project, Tonight's RAW

  • Triple H on Ivory - WWE HOF, WWE Ride Along News for Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • The Rock - Curtis Axel Exchange, WWE Ride Along Video, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

  • Ivory Talks WWE HOF Induction, Having Vince McMahon's Approval, EW Cover with Steve Austin

  • The Cenas at Kids Choice Awards (Video), RAW Match Added to Tonight, Fans on AJ Styles



    		•