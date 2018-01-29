LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Video & Notes from the WWE - KFC Rumble, The Miz and Maryse on John Cena and Nikki Bella, Men's Rumble
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 7:07:34 PM
- Below is video from last night's WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 in Orlando with The Miz and Maryse talking about their feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz says people weren't sure about the feud at first but once they got started, people watched. Maryse says things start to work when they get real on TV. Miz also talks about how he and Maryse would mock Cena and Nikki while driving in their car and that's when they knew they had something good, which led to the Total Bellas spoofs we saw on WWE TV. Miz says fans wonder if they have insight on something real life when they hear two Superstars don't like each other and that worked for this feud.




- WWE has named the 5 coolest moments from the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday:

5. Who wants to rumble with Elias?
4. A balanced breakfast: The New Day and pancakes save Kofi Kingston
3. He’s just one man: Heath Slater
2. The Ultimate Underdog returns: Rey Mysterio
1. King of the Rumble: Shinsuke Nakamura

- The "Colonel Rumble" for KFC was filmed at a recent WWE SmackDown taping with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Fandango, Rusev, Titus O'Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as The Colonel. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have appeared as Colonel Sanders in the past. PWInsider notes that Flair was originally scheduled to appear as Colonel Sanders at SummerSlam 2017 but HBK replaced him due to Flair's health issues. Below is the full video from KFC and a photo of Flair backstage:









