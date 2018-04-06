LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video: New Podcast, Tournaments and More Revealed for the WWE Network In 2018
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 10:41:57 PM




As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.

The following programming has been revealed:

* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam
* Camp WWE (new season)
* Ride Along (new season)
* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)
* Table For 3 (new season)
* WWE Story Time (new season)
* WWE 365: AJ Styles
* WWE 24: The Hardys - Woken
* WWE 24: RAW 25
* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic
* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament
* Elias: Unplugged
* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard
* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Video: New Podcast, Tournaments and More Revealed for the WWE Network In 2018

  • 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Coverage 4/7/18

  • AJ Lee Launches GoFundMe Campaign for National Alliance on Mental Illness (Video)

  • New Andre Battle Royal Participants, WWE Stars Film Table For 3, Paul Heyman Re-Watches

  • Ronda Rousey Reportedly Wants a Top Talent as Her WWE Manager

  • Goldust Talks Current Locker Room, Jeff Jarrett Arrives (Video), WWE Merchandise

  • Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Legacy, Brock Lesnar Being In A Class By Himself, More

  • Elias Performs at NOLA Club (Video), Axxess Matches Being Filmed, Asuka Diary Video

  • Women's Battle Royal Update, Braun Strowman Interview, Natalya's Surfboard, Peter Maivia

  • Possible UFC Opponents for Brock Lesnar, CM Punk's Second UFC Opponent Confirmed



    		•