Posted in:
WWE
Video: New Podcast, Tournaments and More Revealed for the WWE Network In 2018
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 10:41:57 PM
As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.
The following programming has been revealed:
* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam
* Camp WWE (new season)
* Ride Along (new season)
* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)
* Table For 3 (new season)
* WWE Story Time (new season)
* WWE 365: AJ Styles
* WWE 24: The Hardys - Woken
* WWE 24: RAW 25
* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic
* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament
* Elias: Unplugged
* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard
* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia
