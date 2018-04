Video: New Podcast, Tournaments and More Revealed for the WWE Network In 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.The following programming has been revealed:* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam* Camp WWE (new season)* Ride Along (new season)* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)* Table For 3 (new season)* WWE Story Time (new season)* WWE 365: AJ Styles* WWE 24: The Hardys - Woken* WWE 24: RAW 25* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament* Elias: Unplugged* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi ArabiaFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here