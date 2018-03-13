LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 7:09:43 PM


As seen above, Cathy Kelley has announced Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for tonight's SmackDown in Indianapolis.

This match comes after Rowan and Harper destroyed The Usos and The New Day during their title match at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown:

* Rowan and Harper vs. Big E and Jimmy Uso

* Shane McMahon makes a WrestleMania 34 announcement

* Asuka makes her blue brand debut

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.

