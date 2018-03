Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

As seen above, Cathy Kelley has announced Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for tonight's SmackDown in Indianapolis.This match comes after Rowan and Harper destroyed The Usos and The New Day during their title match at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown:* Rowan and Harper vs. Big E and Jimmy Uso* Shane McMahon makes a WrestleMania 34 announcement* Asuka makes her blue brand debutJoin us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.