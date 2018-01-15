LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 8:37:18 PM




As seen above, a new promo aired on tonight's WWE RAW has confirmed the following female Superstars for next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode: WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly.

Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW, which will take place from two locations in New York City - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore
* Terri Runnels
* Torrie Wilson
* Maria Kanellis
* Michelle McCool
* Kelly Kelly
* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund
* Eric Bischoff
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Seth Rollins Brings Back Previously-Banned Curb Stomp on RAW, New Name (Video)

  • Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card

  • Another Legend for WWE RAW 25 Episode, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location, WWE MMC Promo

  • WWE Announces Update on Paige's Status

  • Video: Two More Big Names Confirmed for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show

  • TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return

  • Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

  • Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode

  • Big Show Talks Shaq Match, Mauro Ranallo's Life Saved By MMA Legend, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax



    		•