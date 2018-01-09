|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Video: More Names Announced for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:35:27 PM
WWE has announced more special appearances for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode, which takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center. The new names announced are The Godfather, Brother Love, Teddy Long, The Boogeyman, Ted DiBiase Sr., Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis.
Below is the updated list of names scheduled to appear and above is a new promo for the show:
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws
|
|
Daniel Bryan - Shane McMahon Continues, New Royal Rumble Match Participants, Zack Ryder
WWE US Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott Issues a Challenge (Video), Carmella - The New Day
Update On Rich Swann's Status With The WWE
Nia Jax On Being In The Women's Royal Rumble Match & Shares Her Excitement For The 25th Anniversary Of RAW Show
The Great Khali Says He Does Not Plan On Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Video: More Names Announced for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
Trailer For The 2018 'Fastlane' PPV Released (Video), Will RAW 25 Be A Five-Hour Show?
New Title Match Set for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participant, Updated Card
Mixed Tag Match Before WWE SmackDown, New Fashion Files Episode, The Miz and Maryse
Daniel Bryan Shares His Thoughts About His Current Role On SmackDown Live & His Retirement From WWE In-Ring Competition In 2016, Says He Had A Mental Breakdown While Filming 'Total Bellas' - More