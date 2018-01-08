LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 8, 2018 - 9:38:28 PM




WWE has confirmed more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.

Below is the updated list of non-regulars scheduled to appear that night and above is a new promo for the show.

* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Match on the RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Zack Ryder Cuts Promo, SmackDown Teaser

  • Serena Deeb On Her Way Back To The WWE?

  • One Man Gang Talks About How Andre The Giant Cared About Getting Other Talent Over

  • WWE Announces New USA Network Show for The Miz and Maryse

  • New Title Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Match Participants

  • Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Mickie James Enters The Rumble (Video), WWE Main Event Matches, Charlotte - Bobby Roode

  • Edge & Christian Discuss How Over Rusev & Aiden English Are

  • WWE Will Be Returning To Chicago's United Center For The First Time In 20 Years

  • Mick Foley On The Time When He & Vince McMahon Got Into A Heated Argument