WWE
Video: John Cena's Big Announcements Revealed
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 2:01:48 PM
As seen above, John Cena announced today that he will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the second time on March 24th at 8pm EST.
Cena also spoke with Variety and revealed that he will be joining the voice cast of Nick's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series, and executive producing a new "Keep It Spotless" game show the channel.
“Nickelodeon and I, we share the same looking glass,” said Cena. “We like to make kids laugh and we like kids to have fun. Nickelodeon doesn’t do programming that doesn’t have comedy in it, that doesn’t have smiles in it. I really enjoy putting smiles on faces.”
Cena also tweeted on the projects:
