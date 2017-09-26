LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Video: Enzo Amore Attacked By Braun Strowman and Cruiserweights After RAW
By Marc Middleton
Sep 26, 2017 - 8:30:40 AM
As noted, last night's WWE RAW ended with Neville taking out new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore while the 205 Live roster looked on in support.

After RAW went off the air, Braun Strowman's music hit and out he came to deliver a running powerslam to Enzo. Braun then stepped on Enzo and offered him to the cruiserweights. The cruiserweights then entered the ring and took turns beating on the champ.

WWE posted this video from the segment:



