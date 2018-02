Video: Daniel Bryan Reveals First WWE SmackDown Top 10 List

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed the first SmackDown Top 10 List on tonight's episode. The new ranking system is voted on weekly by the SmackDown Superstars but they cannot cast votes in their own name. Bryan noted that he and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon also have no input on the rankings.The first list looks like this:10. Tye Dillinger9. Randy Orton8. Becky Lynch7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos6. The New Day5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode4. Naomi3. Shinsuke Nakamura2. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair1. WWE Champion AJ StylesIt was noted before that Bryan and Shane will use this list to make brand decisions and to plan matches. A new list will be revealed each Tuesday night.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here