Video: Daniel Bryan Opens WWE 205 Live with GM & Title Announcement Teasers

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR

Per @WWEDanielBryan, the fate of the #Cruiserweight Championship and the arrival of the new #205Live General Manager will be announced next week on @WWE205Live. pic.twitter.com/Wpxrb4JTUF